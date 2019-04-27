Cincinnati Bengals Draft SDSU Alum Jordan Brown

Former Jackrabbit Taken In 7th Round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – South Dakota State cornerback Jordan Brown was drafted Saturday in the seventh round of the National Football League Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, was the 223rd overall selection in the three-day draft.

A three-year starter, Brown finished his collegiate career with eight interceptions, 27 pass breakups and four forced fumbles. In earning first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as both a junior and senior, Brown’s career totals also included 148 total tackles (117 solo) and six tackles for loss.

During his senior season, Brown was a consensus Football Championship Subdivision All-American, including earning first-team recognition from the American Football Coaches Association, HERO Sports and Phil Steele. His senior-season totals included three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 29 tackles.

Brown’s selection marks the first time since 1975-76 that the Jackrabbits have had players chosen in consecutive years in the NFL Draft, after tight end Dallas Goedert was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. A combined four South Dakota State players were picked in the 1975 and 1976 drafts: offensive lineman Lynn Boden (first round by the Detroit Lions) and defensive tackle Jerry Lawrence (eighth round by the Houston Oilers) in 1975, while defensive tackle Todd Simonson (sixth round by Houston) and defensive end Bob Gissler (14th round by the Miami Dolphins) were chosen in 1976.

SDSU DRAFT HISTORY

1939: Bob Riddell, end, Philadelphia (17)

1951: Harry Gibbons, back, Chicago (20)

1951: Dick Peot, tackle, Detroit (28)

1953: Pete Retzlaff, back, Detroit (22)

1955: Jerry Welch, back, Baltimore (22)

1956: Dick Klawitter, center, Chicago (8)

1957: Harwood Hoeft, end, Baltimore (24)

1958: Wayne Haensel, tackle, New York Giants (25)

1959: LeRoy Bergan, tackle, Baltimore (17)

1961: Leland Bondhus, tackle, Green Bay (19)

1962: Joe Thorne, back, Green Bay (12)

1962: Ron Frank, tackle, San Francisco (16)

1964: Wayne Rasmussen, back, Detroit (9)

1966: Ron Meyer, quarterback, Chicago (7)

1966: Ed Maras, end, Green Bay (20)

1970: Tim Roth, defensive end, Oakland (16)

1973: Phil Engle, tackle, Green Bay (11)

1975: Lynn Boden, tackle, Detroit (1)

1975: Jerry Lawrence, defensive tackle, Houston (8)

1976: Todd Simonson, defensive tackle, Houston (6)

1976: Bob Gissler, defensive end, Miami (14)

1978: Bill Matthews, linebacker, New England (5)

1980: Chuck Loewen, offensive lineman, San Diego (7)

1986: Bruce Klostermann, linebacker, Denver (8)

1993: Doug Miller, linebacker, San Diego (7)

1995: Adam Timmerman, offensive lineman, Green Bay (7)

1999: Steve Heiden, tight end, San Diego (3)

2010: Danny Batten, defensive end, Buffalo (6)

2018: Dallas Goedert, tight end, Philadelphia (2)

2019: Jordan Brown, cornerback,Cincinnati (7)

-Release Courtesy SDSU Athletics