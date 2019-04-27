“Heels and Wheels” Women’s Car Care Clinic

TEA, SD- Some folks may not know a lot about the “ins and outs” of their car. A South Dakota business wants to help women in particular feel confident on and off the road.

The “Heels and Wheels” car clinic at J&M Transmission in Tea informs women about the basics of maintaining their car, like when to get an oil change and what the correct tire pressure is. They offer tips so women will feel comfortable in an auto shop environment. For instance if a shop says you need new tires or your car has a cracked belt, it’s okay to ask them to send you pictures of the problem or to see it for yourself.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Don’t be afraid to walk into a shop and if they say ‘come on back into the shop to look at something,’ we love for customers to do that. Especially women,” says Mary Ellen Heirigs of J&M Transmission.

Employees say it’s also important to ask if technicians at a shop are certified or in the process of being certified by the Automotive Service Association.