Pipkins Thrilled To Go From Sioux Falls Cougars To Los Angeles Chargers

Third Round Pick Introduced

LOS ANGELES, CA — Trey Pipkins wasn’t a highly coveted recruit when he came to Sioux Falls five years ago.

Making it ironic that he would be a prize commodity in this year’s NFL Draft when the Los Angeles Chargers had their chance to pick him last night.

It was quite a night for the USF alum who actually learned of his pick while driving to dinner with family in Portland. He had to pull over on the side of the highway to take the call that made his dreams come true.

Pipkins worked his way into one of the top players in all of Division Two when he came to USF in 2014, eventually becoming an All-American.

He’s the second Cougar ever to be selected in the NFL Draft (and first since 1984), and Trey is eager to prove he belongs in the NFL in the bright lights of LA.