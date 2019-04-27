Red Cross ‘Sounds The Alarm’ For Safety

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Experts say you only have a few minutes to escape your house if it’s on fire. To keep people safe, the American Red Cross and firefighters are teaming up throughout eastern South Dakota.

Red Cross staff members and volunteers were out in Sioux Falls Saturday checking people’s smoke alarms and firefighters are installing new ones for free. Organizers are also informing homeowners about the risks of house fires and making sure they have an escape plan. On Saturday, the Red Cross’s priority was to visit mobile home parks,” like the Cactus Hills Country Homes near Cleveland and Sixth.

“Our goal is to (over the weekend) install over 1,000 smoke alarms. So we’ve targeted some areas working with the Sioux Falls Fire Department to get out, target some of those areas that are at risk or that we feel we can have the greatest impact in,” says Richard Smith of the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross and the volunteers will visit Tea on Sunday afternoon, Hartford on May 2nd, and Huron May 4th. Visit Red Cross website to see how you can have a new smoke alarm.