Storley Returns to Pentagon to Support Friends

SIOUX FALLS, SD… LFA 64 came to the Sanford pentagon Friday night and Webster native Logan Storley was back home to support several of his friends who were fighting. Storley has one fight left on his contract with Bellator. He is unbeaten through 10 fights as a professional in Mixed Martial Arts.

As for the fights involving local athletes in prime time. Things didn’t go well for Sioux Falls native Sam Garrett who was excited to compete in front of friends and family. Tyler Ray caught him with a big right knocking him down and he never recovered, losing in a second round TKO. Ryan Debelak in the heavyweight division landed a couple of big shots on Brian Peterson and won a unanimous decision. Bryce Logan took down Ken Glenn late in the fight and it helped him win a split decision. And Jordon Larson was victim of a second round choke hold by Bobby Lee of St. Cloud and he eventually had to tap out.