Veteran Sioux Falls Team Wraps Up Spring Ball

Spring Game For Cougars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Running back Landon Freeman rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns to help the University of Sioux Falls Offense edge the USF Defense, 17-12, in the annual spring game on a cool Saturday at Bob Young Field.

“I was really pleased with how we performed on both sides of the ball today,” said USF Head Football Coach Jon Anderson. “I think we were able to work on our depth on both sides of the ball and a lot of fresh faces saw action,” he said. “Our fans received a preview of our team for next fall. It was a lot of fun,” added Anderson, whose program hosted Junior Day. Today’s game wrapped up the spring practice schedule for the USF Football Team.

Many of USF’s 20 returning starters played just a few plays or sat out the game. Nonetheless the game was competitive with a lot of action on both sides of the ball.

In the game, scoring was generated in the normal way on offense with six points for a touchdown, three points for a field goal and one point for an extra point. The defense scored six points for a turnover, three ways for a three and out and a point for a defensive stop.

In a game that included roughly 67 plays, the Cougars offense had 42 carries for 161 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Between four quarterbacks, USF was 14-of-22 for 195 yards. In total the offense generated 356 yards. Returning quarterback Caden Walters completed 5-of-9 passes for 60 yards while Noah Butler was 4-of-5 for 70 yards, Mitchell Martin 3-of-6 for 35 yards and Josh Swanson 2-of-2 for 30 yards.

Freeman led the rushing game with 12 carries for 92 yards and two TDs. He scored on a 27-yard run and a four-yard run. Junior kicker Mason Laramie converted a pair of extra points and made a 24-yard field goal.

Winston Maxwell had nine carries for 36 yards while Theo Reisdorfer had eight carries or 21 yards. The receiving corps was led by Ty Smith with two receptions for 27 yards while Nathan Varns had two catches for 30 yards and Austin Vickers two receptions for 22 yards while newcomer Karnell Collier added two catches for 21 yards.

On defense, USF had 10 sacks as defenders were credited with a sack by being in vicinity of the quarterback. Junior defensive lineman Joey Wehrkamp had five tackles, including three sacks, while senior defensive line man Logan Dykstra had two sacks. Harvey (Michael) Enalls, Brody Grantham, Nate Durfee, Dorian Fedrick, Yvan Medard and Ricky Quintana also had a sack. Gio Purpura and Quintana both collected five tackles while senior defensive lineman David Varges had four tackles as did redshirt freshman linebacker Ryan Marrano.

USF will open the 2019 season with a 6 p.m., Thursday night game at Concordia St. Paul on Sept. 5. USF’s home opener against Winona State at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Bob Young Field.

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics