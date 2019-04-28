A Sioux Falls Family Prepares For A New Mission

SIOUX FALLS, SD- A Sioux Falls woman and her daughter are planning a big move to help girls and women in Africa.

Erica and Addyson Herman will be moving to Mozambique in the town of Pemba in June. There, the two plan to open and operate a new bakery and coffee shop. Erica has experience in that area, as the kitchen manager for “Oh My Cupcakes” in Sioux Falls. She recently teamed up with “The Liberty Project,” a non-profit to help women and girls of sexual assault in Mozambique. Her new bakery will employ women and girls who are at a risk of exploitation or survivors. Erica’s goal is to make a difference and she wants to show daughter the importance of helping others.

“So many times we think, ‘Well I’m just one person. I’m just….(you know) I don’t have a history in this or a background in this. How can I do anything?’ You really can make a difference. One person can make a huge difference,” says Kitchen Manager of “Oh My Cupcakes” Erica Herman.

Erica and Addyson will stay in Pemba for at least 2 years. Visit “The Liberty Project” to learn more. To help fund the Herman’s journey, visit Erica’s website.