Arizona Rattles Storm To Finish Season Sweep

Storm Fall At Home 63-50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Like last year, if the Sioux Falls Storm are going to beat the Arizona Rattlers, it will have to be in the IFL playoffs.

And, just like last year, they’ll have to do it in Phoenix.

The Storm defense couldn’t stop a potent Arizona offense on Saturday night in the Denny Sanford Premier Center, as the Rattlers remained unbeaten (8-0) with a 63-50 victory to finish off a regular season sweep of the Storm (6-2).

The win gives Arizona the postseason tiebreakers and means any playoff rematch will likely be in Arizona.

Lorenzo Brown had a big game passing, going 13-23 for 208 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Damien Ford was his primary target, hauling in six passes for 88 yards and three scores.

Unfortunately for the Storm, Arizona QB Jeff Ziemba was nearly perfect. He went 15-21 for 180 yards and six touchdowns.

The Storm visit Quad Cities next Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!