Basketball Mentality Helped Pipkins Convert To Tackle At USF

Former Cougar Drafted In Third Round By Chargers

LOS ANGELES, CA — Trey Pipkins certainly looks the part of an All-American offensive tackle at the University of Sioux Falls and third round NFL Draft choice by the Los Angeles Chargers.

It wasn’t always that way.

With a mom who played basketball at the University of Iowa, Pipkins was more of a basketball prospect at Apple Valley, Minnesota and played mostly tight end when he was 5’11. Late in his high school years a growth spurt saw him shoot up to 6’7”.

Sioux Falls liked his potential as an offensive lineman, and began the transition to tackle with some simple advice back in 2014 that would change his life forever.