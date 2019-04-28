Ellis Proud To Have Represented South Dakota In Majors

Inducted Into SD Sports Hall Of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s been five years since Rapid City native Mark Ellis last played in the major leagues and wrapped up one of the most successful careers by a native South Dakotan.

Inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame last night, Ellis is one of 39 players from the Rushmore State to ever play in the majors. The former Rapid City Hardhat played 13 major league seasons, mostly with Oakland, and was a career .262 hitter.

Though his home state has a rich legion and amateur baseball history, it’s been difficult of late for players from here to make it to the majors, with just three natives debuting during the last decade. Ellis dealt with some of the stereotypes during his career, and says that you can’t let it deter you.