Hope Reins Outreach Center Looking To Expand

BALTIC, SD- For 12 years, Hope Reins has been an escape for kids like Mercedes Johnson.

“When I get to see the horses, it just takes everything of my mind. It helped me build my confidence and that I can trust the horses,” say Participant Mercedes Johnson.

Mercedes is one of nearly 50 kids enrolled at Hope Reins. The non-profit helps kids from low-income families and foster care.

“It gives them the ability to be in control of something, like a horse and being able to steer it and move it in the direction they want to go,” says Hope Reins Founder Angela Mandel.

The horses in these stables are used as a form of therapy for kids who struggle with abandonment and emotional issues.

Mandel explains, “They help feed it. They help groom it. They learn how to ride it. So they feel like they have some ownership and it gives them a confidence when they’re able to come out here and know they have a horse.”

Hope Reins is now looking to expand, with the goal of helping even more kids. They’ve set a goal of 500-thousand dollars. This money will help the organization is purchase Westridge Stables. They only own part of the stable right now.

“It ranges anywhere from 50%-65% of our total kids that come out here,” says Mandel. “We would like to grow so that we’re able to bring in more kids that our on our waiting list and take over this program where Hope Reins has its own facility to run and manage.”

Hope Reins also helps kids with Bipolar Disorder, P.T.S.D., and Autism. On May 18th, Hope Reins will have a horse show at Westridge Stables to raise money to reach their goal. If you want to donate to the organization, you can email Hope Reins at hopereins@gmail.com.