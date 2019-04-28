New Owners Make Changes to Elegant Mommy Store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- In October new owners took over Elegant Mommy, a parenting boutique in Sioux Falls. Since then, they’ve made some changes to make it their own. The goal of Elegant Mommy has always been to create a space for moms to come together. Owners Lindsey Auch and Kelcey Smith have expanded on that idea. They tore down some walls and extended the store. In the back corner they added a table and some couches for moms to hangout. They also have a play house for the kids. Being new moms themselves, the owners wanted moms to not only shop, but get to know one another.

“The mom life is a hard life. It’s not easy, so it’s great to have friends and a support group surrounding you and especially parents that like the same things as you. Our customers like the same things, that’s why they shop here. So it’s easy to create friendships throughout this community,” said Smith.

Due to requests from customers, they also now offer maternity and nursing clothing. They sell new clothing, which they say is reasonably priced.