Progress Made at YMCA Camp Leif Ericson After Flash Flood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s been over a month since a flash flood hit Sioux Falls causing destruction to many businesses, including the YMCA Camp Leif Ericson. The camp opens soon, so staff have been busy putting the camp back together.

“It’s a big process getting ready for camp normally and then with a little bit of extra work this summer or this spring has certainly kept us busy getting everything ready,” said Camp Director Mike Murphy.

Camp starts June 3rd, so Murphy and other staff have been working around the clock to clean up the mess. He wants kids to have the best experience possible this summer.

“It’s been a lot of extra work, but it does give us a chance to kind of start fresh and get some new items in place for the campers and make sure that we are back better than ever,” said Murphy.

Items that were toppled over like picnic tables are now back in their place. Debris has been removed and the grounds have been cleaned up. The camp is almost ready for campers. Murphy says that’s thanks to the community.

“Through all the generosity we’re hopeful we’re going to get everything replaced and ready for the summer and we can’t thank everyone enough for their support,” said Murphy.

Not only have people volunteered, they have donated money to the camp GoFundMe page. The camp is around $3,000 away from their goal of $40,000, which should cover most of the costs for replacing lost equipment and supplies.

Although cleanup is almost over, it’s been a tough process.

“Unfortunately we’ve lost a lot of memories along the way as well. We had a lot of items we weren’t able to save and unfortunately had to discard. And a lot of those go back a long ways so it’s tough to let go of some of those,” said Murphy.

“But it’s exciting knowing we’re going to make a lot of new memories this summer and going forward and kind of getting that fresh start.”

Registration has already begun and staff looks forward to creating a fun experience for kids this summer.

