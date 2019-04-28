Scoreboard Sunday, April 28th

Scores for Sunday, April 28, 2019
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SUNDAY, APRIL 28TH, 2019
MLB
Twins 4, Baltimore 1

College Baseball
SDSU 6, Omaha 4 (*Final in 13 Innings)

Augustana 10, Wayne State 1

Augustana 13, Wayne State 2

Winona State 6, Sioux Falls 4

Morningside 5, Dakota Wesleyan 4

College Softball
UND 7, SDSU 1

Duluth 8, Sioux Falls 6

Duluth 10, Sioux Falls 5

St. Cloud State 7, SMSU 2

St. Cloud State 4, SMSU 2

Concordia-St. Paul 6, Northern State 1

Concordia-St. Paul 3, Northern State 1

Dakota State 5, Viterbo 1

Viterbo 6, Dakota State 2

Viterbo 4, Dakota State 1

Women’s College Golf
NSIC Championships
1.  Mankato (952)

2.  Augustana (985)

4.  Sioux Falls (996)

10.  SMSU (1140)

