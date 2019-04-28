SDSU Alum Taryn Christion Signs With Seattle While Tiano Pupungatoa Gets Mini-Camp Invite With Minnesota Vikings

Former Jackrabbits Hope To Catch On In NFL

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A pair of former South Dakota State Jackrabbits will try to catch on in the NFL.

Most notable is former SDSU & Roosevelt quarterback Taryn Christion. The Sioux Falls native tweeting that he’s signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Seattle Seahawks. He set Missouri Valley and SDSU career records with more than 11,000 yards passing and 104 touchdowns and should fit well in a Seahawk offense very similar to what he ran at State.

And his former offensive lineman, Tiano Pupungatoa, has gotten a mini camp invite with the Minnesota Vikings.