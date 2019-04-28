Wings Even Up Series With Minot

Aberdeen Takes Game Two 3-1

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Aberdeen Wings evened up their best-of-five NAHL Robertson Cup Central Division Final series with the Minot Minotauros by taking game two 3-1 on Saturday evening in the Hub City.

Nic Sicoly and Jonathan Bendorf each scored in the first period for the Wings and John Sladic added another tally in the second period while goalie Matt Vernon stopped 34 shots.

The series shifts to Minot next week with Game 3 on Friday night.

