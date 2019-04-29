Another Weekend Search for Girl Turns Up No Clues

Serenity Dennard courtesy PCSO

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (AP) – Six teams of searchers and dogs spent the weekend looking once again for a 9-year-old girl who ran away from a children’s home in South Dakota nearly three months ago.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Capt. Tony Harrison says they will continue to search for Serenity Dennard until she is found. He says the weekend search did not yield any results.

Serenity ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home on Feb. 3. Numerous searches have been conducted since then.

The search changed from a rescue to a recovery effort not long after the girl went missing. The sheriff’s office said Serenity likely wouldn’t have survived if she was outside in subzero temperatures.

Harrison tells KOTA-TV they have investigated hundreds of leads in the case.