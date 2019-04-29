Authorities Identify Driver in Friday Hit and Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say they have identified the suspect in Friday’s hit and run crash in Sioux Falls.

Police say at around 8:30 a.m. Friday, a white Ram pickup was heading westbound on West 26th Street near South West Avenue when a black Chevy Avalanche drove northbound through the intersection and collided with the Ram pickup.

The Avalanche struck the driver’s side of the Ram and the driver of the Ram had to be extricated. The driver of the Ram and the passenger of the Avalanche were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the Avalanche fled the scene. Police have identified the driver as a 27-year-old Native American man. He’s described with brown hair, brown eyes, 6’0″ tall and weighing about 250 pounds.

Police believe alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.