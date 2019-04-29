Avera Health Named Among Nation’s Top 15 Health Systems

Avera Health has been named one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems by IBM Watson HealthTM . The study uses publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data to reach its conclusions. This year, Avera Health was among 337 health systems evaluated, and 2,961 member hospitals.

This is the first time Avera Health has been recognized with this honor.

“Our quality teams are so deserving to have their work acknowledged and be awarded this honor,” said Bob Sutton, Avera Health President and CEO, in a press release. “Quality is a priority for every department and employee. We have a highly organized system quality plan that aligns with the National Quality Strategy and permeates all levels of our health system. Our largest and smallest facilities embrace the same strategies for ensuring quality, yet each have their own quality identity. This award reflects how Avera approaches care – with top quality in mind.”

Avera Health system has over 18,000 employees and physicians, serving more than 300 locations and 100 communities in a five-state region.

The program leader at IBM Watson Health said, “The institutions recognized in the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems study are providing a blueprint for how to improve quality, lower costs and achieve outstanding patient satisfaction on a consistent basis.”

Criteria for the award were based on Medicare quality data from 2016 and 2017, as well as infection data from 2018 on Hospital Compare.