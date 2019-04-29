Brandon Valley Edges Mitchell in Battle of Top Teams

BRANDON, SD… The Brandon Valley baseball team hosted Mitchel Monday night as the top two teams in the state squared off. And it was the Lynx who prevailed 7-6 to improve to 14-5. Parker Reed had a key 2-run single that rallied the Lynx who trailed early into a 6-6 tie. And after a Cole Hupke RBI grounder, Connor Knecht made a diving catch in left field in the 6th inning to preserve the lead and ultimately the win. The Kernels dropped to 13-5. Jackson Sadler made a nice diving catch in RF to prevent a BV run in the 3rd inning.