City Of Harrisburg Evaluates Road Damage

HARRISBURG, SD- If you’ve noticed a white van driving around Harrisburg over the last few days, it’s part of the city’s 5 year plan for infrastructure and improvement.

The city invited a consulting firm to give them information on the city’s street system. Infrastructure Management Services is evaluating the condition of city roads, especially in the residential areas. A laser in the van compiles data from the roads like cracks or erosion. City officials say this will also help determine which roads attract the most traffic and will eventually need to be expanded.

“This information will provide us the road condition of all of our streets and from that we’ll be able to prioritize which streets need work first. Which streets are in poor condition verse better condition. It will really help us prioritize funding,” says City Engineer Joe Stonesifer.

The I.M.S. broke the city into four quadrants to evaluate roads. The process will be complete on Tuesday.