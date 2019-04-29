E-Cigarette Use Among Expectant Mothers a Concern

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. health regulators are moving ahead with a plan to keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of teenagers by restricting sales of most flavored products in convenience stores and online. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

A new study is shedding light on how pregnant women use tobacco products.

Researchers studied three years of data involving nearly 28,000 women of childbearing age. Expecting women were less likely to smoke cigarettes when compared to women who were not pregnant. But there was no difference when it came to e-cigarette usage among both groups of women.

Experts say more research is needed, especially in the time leading up to pregnancy, to understand the changing patterns.