Kirkeby Having Dominant Senior Season for Brandon Valley

BRANDON, SD…Keeping his cool on the mound is easy for Dylan Kirkeby since his Brandon Valley teammates are always challenging him off it!

Dylan Kirkeby, Brandon Valley Senior says:”It’s pretty much the same thing every time, but these guys are great…”

Making it difficult to keep composure if you have to step in against the 6’2 long locked ace.

Heading into his senior year Dylan had struck out 192 batters over 157 innings, helping lead Brandon Valley to the state title last season.

And even that didn’t satisfy him.

Dylan says:”Yeah I’m really trying to cut down on walks. I had a lot of walks last year and I wasn’t able to finish some games. So I’m really trying to just attack the zone…”

And Dylan is doubling down this season, striking out nearly two batters per inning.

Jeremy VanHeel, Brandon Valley Baseball Coach:”You can just tell the confidence is there.In the past sometimes he’d get into some situations and he’d beat himself up. But you can see it this year that he’s matured quite a bit on the mound and he understands that hey, sometimes tough situations are going to happen on the mound . But you control what you can control and you just continue to compete…”

Dylan says:”I definitely try to intimidate a little bit. I really try to attack with the fast ball and mix in both the curve and the slider off that and an occasional change up to lefties and just see what happens…”

Kirkeby will take his arm and attitude to Northwestern, both of which should calm any nerves he might have at the next level.

In Brandon, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.