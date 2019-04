Kunkel and OG Have First Round Lead in Girls City Golf

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman Knights led by Carly Kunkel have the lead after the first round of the girls city golf tournament at Prairie Green. Kunkel, who hit an amazing recovery shot on #9 and followed that up with a birdie on 10, braved the elements to shoot an 80 and has a 1-shot lead over Roosevelt’s Sunni Josephson. The Knight lead the Riders by 14 shots after the opening round.