Lincoln Boys Beat OG for 2nd Time in Week in Boys Tennis

SIOUX FALLS, SD… For the 2nd time in a week the Lincoln boys tennis team has won a tough match with O’Gorman. Both teams were unbeaten a week ago, but after winning both matches 6-3 the Patriots are clearly the favorite heading towards the state tournament. Sam Dobbs won the #1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. But for the 2nd straight time it was the #2 singles match that was the most competitive with the Knights’ Wil McDowell prevailing over Gage Gohl 6-4, 4-6, 10-5. The tie-breaking score was 12-10 last week.