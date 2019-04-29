Marriott to Expand Further Into Home-Sharing

Marriott is pushing more heavily into home-sharing.

The world’s biggest hotel company will begin taking reservations Tuesday for 2,000 rental homes in 100 markets in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.

The program expands a pilot program Marriott began in London last spring.

Marriott is targeting families and groups. Prices range from $200 per night for a one-bedroom apartment to $10,000 for a full Scottish castle.

Marriott is a long way from matching home-sharing behemoths like Airbnb, which boasts 6 million listings. But it says it can offer a standard of service and a loyalty rewards program that Airbnb can’t match.

For its part, Airbnb is encroaching further into hotels. On Monday, it said it’s working with a New York real estate developer to establish a 200-suite hotel in Manhattan.