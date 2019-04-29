Out and About with Kali: Week of April 28

Spring is calling friends and if you’ve been waiting for the right time to venture back outdoors, this is it. The forecast may not call for perfect weather but with any luck, Friday’s “First Friday” events in Downtown Sioux Falls and the kickoff to Farmers Market season should be warm, dry and encouraging! Kali Trautman joined the KDLT News Today crew once again offer a preview of some of the week’s events. Check them out in the video or links below!

Friday, May 3 – Art & Wine Walk, Downtown Sioux Falls

A wide variety of artists and wine samples await, as you visit locations on both sides of the river in Downtown Sioux Falls on this special May First Friday event! Viewing the art and meeting artists is FREE, and for just $20, you’ll receive a Sampling Punch Card with 10 samples. You can also purchase wine by the glass for $5. Punch cards available for purchase at any wine-serving location on May 3, 2019 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. You can visit the DTSF website to view a full list of artists and locations.

Saturday, May 4 – Falls Park Farmer’s Market, Sioux Falls

The weather is getting warmer, which means one great thing – the Falls Park Farmer’s Market is back! Head out to Falls Park to visit with local producers and check out their fresh products. Follow the link to see the full listing of participating businesses.

Saturday, May 4 – Gear and Beer, Sioux Falls

Join us on the lawn at the Great Outdoor Store for the 3rd annual Gear & Beer. Check out the latest in tents, sleeping bags, back packs, and more! Sample beer from local breweries like Remedy, Fernson and Woodgrain. Catch one of our fun speakers throughout the day as they cover a range of gear and travel topics like Intro to Kayaking, Camping 101, Climbing Essentials, How To: Cross Country Roadtrip, Backpacking Basics and more!

Saturday, May 4 – Doggy Taco Bar, Shop Dog Boutique, Sioux Falls

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with your favorite four legged friend and a delicious doggy taco bar, featuring your dog’s favorite products. This event is a free will donation with proceeds going to Almost Home Canine Rescue, who will be present with adoptable pups!

Saturday, May 4 – 2nd Annual Hops & Hondas Tour, 8th and Railroad, Sioux Falls

Join in with the fun for the kick-off of the Hops & Hondas Tour! This year’s tour kicks off with the first ever May Downtown Block Party at the 8th and Railroad Center. Enter to win a chance for a 2 year lease for a Honda Passport and learn about the 4 stops of the brewery tour over the next 4 Fridays.