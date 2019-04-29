Pipkins Glad to Prove Himself, Anderson Proud

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Trey Pipkins was drafted by the Los Angeles Chrgers Friday night in the 3rd round. He becomes just the 2nd Cougar ever drafted and the first since Brian Hansen in 1984. Pipkins had to overcome the stigma of being a Division II lineman…and he’s glad he got the chance to showcase his skills after the season was over on a level playing field.

Trey Pipkins, USF Offensive Lineman says: “I mean at the Shrine Game and at the Combine I was just eager and thankful to have the opportunity to prove myself. And yeah I had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder just because I’d heard so many of those questions and I was sick of hearing it. But it was good…”

His college coach is also glad he’s getting the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level, because he’s earned it.

Jon Anderson, USF Head Football Coach says: “We’re extremely proud of the opportunity that Trey has earned because that’s the best way I can say it, he’s earned the opportunity it wasn’t given to him. And we’re excited to support him and see where it goes…”

So far so good. being picked in the 3rd round says a lot about how NFL teams feel about the future of the former USF Offensive Lineman.