Scoreboard Monday, April 29th
American League
Twins 1, Astros 0 *Adrianza HR, Odorizzi 7 IP-7 K’s
H.S. Baseball
Brandon Valley 7, Mitchell 6
Boys Tennis
Lincoln 6, O’Gorman 3
Girls Golf
City Tournament-1st Round
at Prairie Green
334-O’Gorman
348-Roosevelt
389-Washington
405-Lincoln
80-Carly Kunkel (OG)
81-Sunni Josephson (RHS)
82-Lauren Sutcliffe (OG)
Men’s Golf
Summit League Championship
Final 36 Today @ Newton, KS
874-Denver
889-SDSU
889-South Dakota
890-Oral Roberts
*8th place with 222’s
Tommy Vining and Scott Fudenberg (USD)
Jones Comerford (SDSU)
College Track and Field at Aberdeen
Women’s Heptathlon
4913-Olivia Montez-Brown (Augustana) 1st
4265-Emily Olson (USF) 7th
4094-Dakota Hutzler (Northern) 11th
Men’s Decathlon
6931-Robert Sullivan (Wayne) 1st
6694-Tyl Woelber (Augustana) 2nd
6613-TJ Hochstetler (Northern) 3rd
6530-Bryce Malsam (Northern) 4th