Scoreboard Monday, April 29th

Scoreboard Monday, April 29th
Scoreboard Monday, April 29th

American League

Twins 1, Astros 0 *Adrianza HR, Odorizzi 7 IP-7 K’s

H.S. Baseball

Brandon Valley 7, Mitchell 6

Boys Tennis

Lincoln 6, O’Gorman 3

Girls Golf
City Tournament-1st Round
at Prairie Green

334-O’Gorman
348-Roosevelt
389-Washington
405-Lincoln

80-Carly Kunkel (OG)
81-Sunni Josephson (RHS)
82-Lauren Sutcliffe (OG)

Men’s Golf
Summit League Championship
Final 36 Today @ Newton, KS

874-Denver
889-SDSU
889-South Dakota
890-Oral Roberts

*8th place with 222’s
Tommy Vining and Scott Fudenberg (USD)
Jones Comerford (SDSU)

College Track and Field at Aberdeen

Women’s Heptathlon

4913-Olivia Montez-Brown (Augustana) 1st
4265-Emily Olson (USF) 7th
4094-Dakota Hutzler (Northern) 11th

Men’s Decathlon

6931-Robert Sullivan (Wayne) 1st
6694-Tyl Woelber (Augustana) 2nd
6613-TJ Hochstetler (Northern) 3rd
6530-Bryce Malsam (Northern) 4th

