SF Police Searching For Missing 76-Year-Old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are asking for your help locating a missing woman.

76-year-old Kathryn Ann Butler hasn’t been seen since April 22nd. Authorities say she has a heart condition from a previous heart surgery, and hasn’t taken her medication since April 24th.

Butler’s vehicle, a gold 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was not at her home. Her license plate is ’44SW99.’

If you see either Butler or her vehicle, please call 9-11 or 605-367-7000.

Below is a model Grand Cherokee model similar to Butler’s, and Butler herself.