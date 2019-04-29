Sioux Falls Police Warning Residents of Arborists Scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police in Sioux Falls are stressing safety after an 84-year-old woman was scammed out of $1,200.

Police say a man came to the woman’s home claiming to be an arborist. She asked if he could remove a tree, he said he could, but would need $1,200 to rent equipment.

The woman was given a fake name and an outdated phone number. Police say there are multiple ways to determine if someone is credible.

“If you have someone knock on your door that’s selling something or wants to provide a service, driveway resurfacing, that’s another one that we see but trees is pretty common as well. Ask to see that peddlers permit and if they don’t have one, so some checking and don’t give them any money,” says Officer Sam Clemens.

Clemens also says the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has a list of all licensed arborists in Sioux Falls on siouxfalls.org.