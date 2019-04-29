USF Football More Than Division II Powerhouse

USF has the potential to have three players in the NFL this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— USF standout Trey Pipkins got drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the NFL Draft this past weekend.

“It’s unbelievable; I haven’t really put it into words. I’m just appreciative to Tom Telesco, the Spanos family and coach Lynn for giving me this opportunity,” said Pipkins.

“To have third round draft pick, that’s a generational thing for us,” said USF Head Football Coach Jon Anderson. “We’re really proud of what he did here and what’s he’s going to be able to do in the future.”

For many D-II football players the ending of their collegiate career does not end like Pipkins.

D-II players only made up five percent of NFL players last season.

“Every player that ever puts on a helmet, from a little kid on, dreams of playing in the NFL. Rightfully, so we want players with great big aspirations. It’s a tough road and even the players at the higher level of football, only the best of the best get that opportunity,” said Anderson.

At this level they focus more on player development more than getting players NFL Draft ready…

“It’s not something that we’re recruiting too, but here in Sioux Falls we also understand that we have the ability to develop guys that have the talents. If all the pieces fall in place, they’re going to get noticed here at Sioux Falls,” said Anderson.

Pipkins is not the only cougar to get a chance on a NFL roster Adam Sheffield got a call to the Indianapolis Colts mini-camp, and alumni Dennis Gardeck played in all 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season

With the potential of three players on NFL roster, USF can say their player development is working just fine.