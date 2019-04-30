Abraham Won’t Run in Girls Special Event
SIOUX FALLS, SD… The field was announced Tuesday for the Girls Special Event Friday night at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. It will be the 800 Meter run at 7:30, but one of the region’s top runners won’t be able to compete because of injury. Brookings standout Ellie Abraham would have been one of the favorites, but an injury 3 weeks ago will keep her sidelined. The field consists of 3 runners for North Dakota, 1 from Minnesota, 1 from Iowa and 3 from South Dakota.
Alexa Havon-Andover, MN
Alea Hardie-O’Gorman
Amber Aesoph-SC Heeland
Kaci Cooper-St. Thomas More
Meghan Ford-Jamestown
Emily Goldade and Erin Palmer-Bismarck
Shaylee DeBeer-Deubrook