Big Day for Aberdeen Wings

ABERDEEN, SD… The Aberdeen Wings don’t play again until Friday night in Minot in the Central Division Finals. But Tuesday was a big day for the franchise. Matt Vernon was named Goalie of the Year in the Central Division as well as the MVP. Scott Langer was named Coach of the Year and the Wings, under Langer’s guidance as GM were named Organization of the Year. The team had a 19-game win streak during the regular season and they amassed 97 points.