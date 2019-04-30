Cathedral of Saint Joseph Celebrates 100 Years

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is one of the first things visitors notice when they are in Sioux Falls. Mainly because it sits on one of the highest points of the city. That’s one reason why this attracts up to 6-thousand people a year to visit the historic structure whether you practice Catholicism or not.

“The first thing they say is, ‘We had no idea this was here (haha). We saw…we’re down below and we saw these large spires and we thought we gotta go to see what’s on top of the hill,’ ” says the Rector of the Cathedral of Saint Joseph Fr. James Morgan.

Even though the first mass was in December of 1918, the church was officially dedicated as a cathedral on May 7th of 1919. More than 100-thousand masses have been performed at the Cathedral. That’s about 20 masses a week. Besides the many renovations, church officials say one of the biggest changes over the last 100 years is the community.

Fr. Morgan explains, “It’s still a ‘Beacon of Hope’ today because (you know) the demographics in this neighborhood has changed considerably. The Irish and German families are still here. But (you know) now we’ve got many other ethic groups who attend mass here who are Catholic.”

The Cathedral started the restoration project in 2009 that lasted for 2 1/2 years. The pews are one of the few original items from the time the church was built. Every design you see on the ceiling is handmade and church officials wanted the Cathedral to represent the original design.

“They found the original blueprints from Emmanuel Masqueray in St. Paul. Then the architect designed this structure to emanate closely (as he could)the original blueprints,” says Parishioner and Volunteer Bette Theobald.

The 100th year celebration mass will be on Wednesday night at 7. Bishop Paul Swaine will lead the service.