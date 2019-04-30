Dems and Trump Agree to Spend $2T on Infrastructure

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic congressional leaders say they have reached an agreement with President Donald Trump to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the $2 trillion figure a “very good thing” but says Trump pushed off tough questions about where the money will come from. Schumer says they told Trump the group needs his ideas on funding.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adds that the eventual agreement “will be big and it will be bold.”

Pelosi says they’ve agreed to meet again to discuss how to pay for repairing repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure around the country.

Infrastructure repair is one area where Republicans and Democrats feel they can work together despite the rampant partisanship in Washington.