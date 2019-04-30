Deng Geu Leaves NDSU for North Texas

Deng Geu Leaves NDSU for North Texas

FARGO, ND… Former Washington HS standout Deng Geu will not finish his career with the Bison. After 4 years he transferred for his final season to the Mean Green. North Texas has landed basketball commitments from forwards Deng Geu and Thomas Bell, multiple sources close to the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicleon Tuesday afternoon.

Geu is a graduate transfer from North Dakota State. Bell spent last season at Kaskaskia College in Illinois and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

UNT will announce the signing of both players in the next few days after their letters of intent are processed by the school’s compliance department.