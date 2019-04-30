Importance of Measles Vaccination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Measles. It’s a disease we thought was a thing of the past, but is back in a big way.

There have been 704 cases of the measles nation-wide, according to the CDC. In late 2014, South Dakota reported it’s first case of measles since 1997. 13 people from Mitchell were affected. All 13 were un-vaccinated. Another case was reported in 2015, that being a child younger than 10.

The measles disease is 90 percent contagious, and spreads when a person infected coughs, sneezes, or even breathes.

Dr. Katie Larson, a Children’s Health Specialist with Sanford Health, stopped by to talk why vaccination is so important.