Judge Sets New Bond Conditions for Woman Arrested in 1981 Cold Case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman charged with murder in a 1981 cold case may be released on bond before her trial.

Police say 57-year-old Theresa Bentaas left her baby outside to doe nearly 38 years ago. On Tuesday, a judge modified her $250,000 bond.

The change means she can now work with a bail bondsman to post bail for her release. Bentaas will be required to turn over her passport and check in with her attorney weekly.

The trial is set for June 10th.