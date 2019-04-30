Local Organ Donors Honored on the Wall of Heroes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Avera Mckennan Hospital wants folks to see how big of an impact a person can make by becoming an organ donor. Each April during national Donate a Life Month, the hospital honors donors who’ve made a difference.

Six families celebrated their loved ones being added to the Avera McKennan “Wall of Heroes.” It’s a display that honors those who donated organs, tissues or eyes to help others after passing away.

“It’s being part of the community. It’s doing what’s right to honor and lift up those who’ve made those decisions to help others. And as part of comforting families as well, who now can come back and know the gifts their loved ones made helped so many other people,”said Susan Gunderson, Chief Executive Officer of LifeScource.

Brandon teen Hannah Havermann is one of the people being honored.

“It’s a part of her that’s always going to be around. So what’s great is she always wanted to be a part of something, so she’s a part of something huge,” said Joseph Havermann, Hannah’s dad.

The 14-year-old passed away suddenly in 2017 from a cyst in her brain. Since then, Hannah’s organs have gone on to help at least eight people.

“You’ve got heroes that you watch on TV and then you’ve got real heroes like Hannah that save lives,” said Havermann.

Over 100,000 people are on the transplant wait list. There’s 3,500 in the Dakotas and Minnesota alone.

“Everyday there are lots and lots of patients waiting for a chance at new life,” said Gunderson.

Over 90 people are now on the Wall of Heroes. Hannah’s parents hope the wall inspires others to follow in these heroes footsteps.

“Hopefully it’s going to spark some thinking. Maybe they’ll want to do the same thing or think about saving lives,” said Havermann.

If you’re not a registered organ donor, but would like to sign up click here: https://www.donatelifemidwest.org/