Police Ask for Public’s Help in Searching for Missing 76-Year-Old Woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are looking for leads and asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 76-year-old Kathryn Butler has been missing since April 22nd. They say Butler has a heart condition and has been without medicine since April 24th.

Police say they usually have some leads at this point in missing person cases, but that they’re asking for the public’s help because they are still at square one.

“What we would like people to do is check their neighborhoods, check store parking lots, to see if we can find that vehicle that she was driving,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Butler’s car is a 2014 gold Jeep Cherokee with South Dakota license plate 44SW99. If you see her car, or her, you’re asked to contact police.