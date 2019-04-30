Stampede Ready for Western Conference Finals

Stampede Ready for Western Conference Finals

KEARNEY, NE… The USHL’s Western Conference finals start Tuesday night in Kearney, NE where the Ti-City Storm host the Sioux Falls Stampede. The winner of the best of 5 series advances to the Clark Cup Finals. And the Stampede know if they keeping playing like they did against Waterloo, they will be fine.

Brian Chambers, Stampede Center says:”We just don’t give up. Like you said, resilience, we have depth. I mean we just don’t give up…”

Max Crozier, Stampede Defenseman says:”Keep on playing the way we’re playing, physical tough playoff hockey and keeping it simple. Keep on playing the way we’ve been playing . We’re not individuals on this team, we’re a group together and we play as one and I think we need to keep on moving forward with that…”

Jaxson Satuner, Stampede Goalie says:”Yeah I just think we need to keep on doing what we’re doing. Play as a team and find a way to win tight games…”

Scott Owens, Stampede Head Coach says:”It’s all about team right now. Playing together as a team both offensively and defensively. It’s awful fun to be playing games in April and May, things along those lines. But you know we just have to execute well…”