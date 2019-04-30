What’s Next for Logan Storley?

SIOUX FALLS< SD… Webster native Logan Storley was in Sioux Falls last week for LFA 64 to help promote the MMA fights at the Pentagon and to encourage some of his teammates. He also talked about his future which looks very bright. The 6-time state wrestling champ and 4-time college All-American has made a great transition to mixed martial arts with his wrestling background and has won all 10 of his fights. He’s under contract for one more fight with Bellator and it will be interesting to see what happens after that with U-F-C. For now, he realizes this next fight is really important. “Yeah you know it’s a big fight, whether we fight it out or re-sign. Either way it’s a big fight for me and my career and what I want to do and what’s next. And so right now it’s about worrying about getting better and seeing what going to help our contract…”