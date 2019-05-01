Ask-A-Lawyer: Free Legal Advice Through Thursday

SOUTH DAKOTA, U.S.- The Ask-A-Lawyer program has been going on for more than 30 years. April 30th was the beginning for the 2019 program.

South Dakota residents can call and receive legal advise, and have questions answered by a lawyer, for free.

The program runs three nights from 7-10pm with the last night being May 2nd.

Folks can call about contracts, wills, real estate, adoption, and anything else in between they may have legal questions about.

If you would like to take advantage of this free help you can call toll free to 1-877-229-2213.

Certain situations may require the lawyer helping to refer people to a government office to get more in-depth help.

Chair of the Ask-A-Lawyer program Reece Almond says the best park is the reaction from people receiving their help. Saying, “People who end up being very grateful to receive free legal advice. You can almost always hear the appreciation through the phone line after you’ve provided legal advice to someone who’s really seeking it.”

Almond said the program is hoping to receive 1,000 phone calls in 2019. In 2018, the program received about 800 calls.