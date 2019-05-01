Augie’s Kadrlik is national Softball Player of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The reigning Northern Sun Conference player of the week, Maggie Kadrlik can now add a national honor to her resume. On Wednesday, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association named the Viking senior catcher as the National Player of the Week. This is the first-career NFCA weekly honor for Kadrlik.

Kadrlik, who was also named the Fastpitch News National Player of the Week, had an historic end to the regular-season. Starting six games for Augustana, Kadrlik hit 17-of-20 (.850) with two doubles and six home runs. The Minnesota native had twice as many home runs as outs made.

Playing three games at catcher and three at designated player, Kadrlik finished with an impressive 1.850 slugging percentage, collecting 37 total bases in just 20 at-bats. The Minnesota native did not strikeout and added one walk for a .857 on-base percentage.

Kadrlik had a two-home run performance vs. Minnesota Crookston, had three or more RBI’s in three games and finished with 13 RBI for the week. Playing catcher, Kadrlik also contributed 18 putouts, 4 assists and 0 errors on defense. Augustana finished the six-game stretch 5-1.

Heading into the postseason, Kadrlik is first in the NSIC in home runs (14), doubles (17), RBI (60), slugging percentage (.890), on-base percentage (.521) and HBP (13).

It’s the Vikings first NFCA Player of the Week honor since Kaylea Schorr earned the title in April of 2018.

Kadrlik and the Vikings now turn their attention to the NSIC tournament, which takes place May 2-4 at RYFSA Complex in Rochester, Minnesota. Augustana is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and starts play on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.