Cougars Swept by Mankato at SF Stadium

SIOUX FALLS — The University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (11-36, 9-24 NSIC) dropped a pair of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games to Minnesota State (36-10, 26-7 NSIC), 4-1 and 12-1, at the Birdcage on a cold and rainy Wednesday night (May 1).

Game 1 – Minnesota State 4 Sioux Falls 1

In the opener, USF was held to two hits and one earned run by MSU starter and winner Jon Ludwig (6-0), who had 10 strikeouts. Jordan Hart had three hits while Cam Cline had two hits and scored twice. The Mavericks jumper to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. USF scored a run in the sixth inning as freshman outfielder Connor King reached on a HBP and advanced to third on Grant Lung’s single before scoring on Alex Robinson’s suicide squeeze bunt.

USF had a solid start from redshirt sophomore Matt Graham (2-4) who allowed 10 hits and four earned runs with a strikeout across five innings. Sophomore Jackson Olson allowed two hits while striking out one in 1 1/3 innings. John Berroth also made an appearance and retired both hitters he faced. Grant Lung and Josh Rehwaldt had hits for USF.

Game 2 – Minnesota State 12 Sioux Falls 1

In the second game, MSU jumped to an 8-0 lead before cruising to a 12-1 decision. The Mavericks had 15 hits, led by three from Cam Kline, who also had four RBI. Jordan Hart provided two hits, including a home run, and four RBI while Nick Alternatt had four hits and three runs scored to lead the MSU attack.

USF was led offensively by Josh Rehwaldt, who had a triple in the sixth inning to scored Connor King. USF had four hits as Robinson and Sam Michels also had base hits.

Payton Livingston (0-3) took the loss for USF. In his start, he allowed nine hits and six earned runs and recorded a strikeout in three innings. Christian Lazar worked three innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs while striking out two hitters. Charles Roskowiak threw the final inning and allowed two hits and two runs with a strikeout.

MSU starter Kyle Nordby moved to 4-0 as he threw six innings and allowed four hits and a run with nine strikeouts. Jack Brown closed for MSU and had a strikeout in one inning of shutout relief.

USF will now close the season with a three-game series against Concordia St. Paul on Friday and Saturday, May 3-4 at the Birdcage. On Saturday, USF will honor its seven seniors.