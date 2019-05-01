‘Lunch is Served’ Helps Feed Workers in Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Even people who work full time jobs can find it hard to make ends meet. It’s not uncommon for a mom or dad to skip lunch to save money. The organization Lunch is Served is looking to help people struggling. Since 2006, the non-profit has helped support the “working-poor” in Sioux Falls by serving them lunch.

“I think that it’s very important to show the people of Sioux Falls that are working very hard that there are people out there that want to support them and help them in their daily lives,” said Kathy Junker, Executive Director of Lunch is Served.

Volunteers meet Mondays and Wednesdays to make lunches at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sioux Falls. Then they drop the meals off to places like the Saint Francis House and the Banquet for workers to pick up.

“They show that they have a work assignment for the day and they receive a free lunch,” said Junker.

The organization relies solely on volunteers like staff from 605 Magazine to make and pack the lunches.

“You want to give to charity, but it’s also nice that the prerequisite is there are actually people out in the workforce trying to better themselves,” said John Snyder with 605 Magazine.

Each group prepares around 200 lunches. Lunch includes a sandwich, chips, apple sauce, granola bars and an inspiring note. All the meat is donated by Smithfield Foods and all the bread is donated by the Hy-Vee off of East 10th Street.

Jim Butterfield started volunteering ten years ago and keeps coming back.

“We’re helping those that are trying to help themselves it’s a hand up and an encouragement to them,” said Butterfield.

As the non-profit helps people better themselves, they say it will ultimately help better the entire community as a whole.

If you are interested in volunteering click here: http://lunchisserved.org/volunteer/

On June 20th, the second annual Celebrity Chef Sandwich Battle will be held to raise money for Lunch is Served Inc.