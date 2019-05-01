National Champ Headlines Boys Special Event Field at Howard Wood

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Boys Special Event is the 200 Meter at Friday night’s 94th Howard Wood Dakota Relays. And it will be special with a field that includes Joe Fahnbulleh of Hopkins, MN. Afterall, he won the 200 Meter at the USATF championships last July in a time of 20.69 seconds. The all-time best in South Dakota is 21.1 set back in 1926 by Chet Bruce of Hot Springs.

Here’s the field and lane assignments for Friday’s Boys Special Event, the 200 Meter at 8:00

Nick Sayler-White River Isaiah Olsen-Bismarck Jacob Hyde-St. Thomas More Joe Fahnbulleh-Hopkins, MN Ethan Peal-St. Michael/Albertville, MN Calob Larson-Bismarck Jake Werner-Watertown Breken Hamilton-Harrisburg

Alternate-Parker Nelson-SF Christian