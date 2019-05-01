Police: Missing 76-Year-Old Woman Used Credit Card in Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say they have new leads in the search for the missing 76-year-old woman from Sioux Falls.

Police say 76-year-old Kathryn Butler’s credit card was used at a gas station in Orange City, Iowa on April 24th. Police checked the gas station’s surveillance video and confirmed that it was Butler.

Butler has been missing since April 22nd. Police say Butler has a heart condition and has been without medicine since April 24th.

Authorities are asking the public to call police if they see Butler or her vehicle, a 2014 gold Jeep Cherokee with South Dakota license plate 44SW99.