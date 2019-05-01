Preparing for Allergy Season in the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If your allergies haven’t kicked in quite yet, the sneezes and sniffles might be just around the corner.

South Dakota has many forms of airborne allergens such as tree pollen, grass, and mold. One allergist says that the wind in South Dakota poses a problem for allergy sufferers, transporting pollen with ease.

There are ways to help control your allergies in your home. Like locking up the windows and using air conditioning and making sure your air filters are fresh.

If your allergies are unbearable, it’s important to know what you’re allergic to before starting treatment.

“Do skin testing, or blood testing and say, here’s what you’re allergic to. And then here’s what we can avoid, then here’s the times that you’re going to be most bothered, and these are the times we should really medicate you,” says Dr. Daniel Todd at Midwest Ear, Nose, and Throat.

Dr. Todd says that trees have started to be bothersome lately. While all the damp weather also puts mold allergens at higher levels.